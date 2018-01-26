Three Kildare schools receive GOAL Humanitarian award

Three Kildare schools have received the GOAL Humanitarian award.

Athy College, Patrician Secondary School in Newbridge, and Kilkea NS, in Castledermot were one of a number of select schools from around the country to receive the 2017 GOAL Humanitarian School Award.

The primary and post-primary schools received the award from GOAL as a result of their participation in development education and fundraising activities organised by GOAL last year.

Athy College teacher, Olivia Daly, said the school was delighted to receive the award.

“We are delighted to receive the GOAL Humanitarian School Award this year. It is great for our students to raise money for those in need and be aware of the plight of others. The students immensely enjoyed the visit from Louise and benefited from seeing the challenges other countries face.”

All schools received a special certificate confirming their award, and their name has been added to GOAL’s ‘Humanitarian Schools Roll of Honour’ on the GOAL website.

"GOAL established the ‘GOAL Humanitarian School Award’ in 2016 to inspire humanitarianism in primary and secondary schools across the country,” explained GOAL’s Development Education Coordinator, Louise Merrigan.

“We did so with the objective of recognising the efforts of students and teachers to learn more about the realities of some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people, and to take action for a better world.”

Primary and post-primary school that are interested in a development education visit from GOAL should contact schools@goal.ie.