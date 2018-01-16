Kildare town marks IBAL nod

Kildare town’s excellent performance in being awarded national runner-up spot in the 2017 IBAL litter league was marked on Monday.

Local councillors, council officials, the Mayor, members of the Tidy Towns and local TDs were all in attendance to mark the occasion which was held at the Heart of Oak sculpture, erected to mark last year’s ‘Cleanest Town’ IBAL win. A certificate to mark the runner-up status will now hang in the Heritage Centre.

Kildare town narrowly lost out to Ennis as Ireland’s cleanest town, coming in second in the 2017 Anti-Litter League by Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) earlier this month.

In the league of 40 towns and cities, Ennis edged out last year’s winner Kildare town.

KCC Director of Services Joe Boland said that to be runner up this year is remarkable after last year’s win. “It is a great achievement,”he said.

“It reflects all the hard work involved in keeping Kildare town clean by local volunteers, Tidy Towns, the Chamber of Commerce and the council. It creates a feel good factor for everyone living here.”

Outgoing chairman of the Tidy Towns, Willie Redmond said that the goodwill which has been generated in the town since the win, is contagious.

“The level of community involvement is strong and credit must be given to the numerous residents associations.

“It is a remarkable achievement to come second after winning the title last year. We are having our Tidy Towns AGM this Thursday at 8pm in Aras Bhride and we will welcome our new chairperson Dr Mary O’Connor. I am stepping down as chairperson after being in the role for the past few years. All are welcome to attend.”

Kildare south TD Fiona O’Loughlin said it was brilliant for the town to come second so soon after they won the title as Ireland’s cleanest town in 2016..

“The Tidy Town volunteers are the unsung heroes,” she said.

“They work closely with Kildare County Council in helping to keep the town clean. It is brilliant for the town and it lifts everybody up and let hope its contagious now to other towns around.”

The two runner-up towns, including Kildare town and Roscommon, will each receive a number of 'Emerald Queen' Norway maple trees to enhance the local environment, courtesy of the Irish Tree Centre in Cork.

The ‘Heart of Oak’ sculpture was first unveiled in the town last September.

It was commissioned by IBAL to commemorate Kildare town’s win in the national anti-litter competition 2016.

