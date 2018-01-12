No bail for alleged Naas burglar with hammer

A man who was before Athy District Court on charges of producing a hammer while appearing to commit an offence of burglary was refused bail at Athy District Court last Tuesday.

John Marsden with an address listed as 19 Ashgrove, Drive, Naas came to the attention of gardai on 24 March 2017 at Ashgrove Drive.

The court heard that the defendant allegedly produced a hammer while appearing to commit an offence of burglary.

The court heard that he produced a hammer from his jacket, raised it above his head and threatened a man, who was described in court as a witness.

The hammer was recovered in a nearby shed next door. The man in question has seen the defendant a number of times since the alleged incident as they live near each other.

The defendant suffers from Deep Vein Thrombosis .

Inspector David O'Sullivan told the court that the alleged burglary was in the vicinty of where the defendant lives.

“He is still prowling around and we need to protect people where he lives,” he said.

Judge Desmond Zaidan refused bail on that grounds . He was remanded in custody for seven days to appear next week at Naas District Court for a book af evidence. He was told to continne his treatment for his condition.

He was remanded until January 16 next.