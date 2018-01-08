Council call for urgent salting Kildangan to Kildare road

Councillor Mark Wall has called on the Council to add the L3010 Kildangan to Kildare road to their salting routes in the wake of four accidents on the road recently.

Cllr Wall received a reply from this Council this morning outlining the reasons why the Council cannot add the route citing capacity as the major problem.

“I believe the Council must include this road urgently, following over four accidents on this road recently attended by Gardai and Fire personal, the road has become a major hazard once there is any chance of ice. The reply I received mentions capacity, I am aware of the great work done by those salting our roads over 550 KMs at all hours of the night but given the increased volume of traffic on this road, it must be included. I intend raising it once again at the forthcoming Council meeting,” he added.