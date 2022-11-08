Search

08 Nov 2022

KILDARE: Councillors from Clane-Maynooth region demand Jake's Law be implemented in housing estates

The calls were made at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, November 4 at Áras Chill Dara.

Ciarán Mather

08 Nov 2022 1:43 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An overwhelming number of local representatives agreed that Jake’s Law should be put in place in estates within the MD.

The legislation is named after little Jake Brennan, a six-year-old who was tragically knocked down and killed in Kilkenny in 2014 after being hit by a car in his home estate.

The motion, which was put forward by Fianna Fáil (FF) Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil, was heard at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, November 4.

It was previously heard at a full Kildare County Council (KCC) meeting that the relevant Speed Limit Bylaws Review was rejected.

Cllr Ó Cearúil told KCC on the date in question that he did not agree with the result, and insisted that the safety of children and the elderly should take precedence.

The late Jake Brennan

"How long do we have to wait for this happen? We need to make a stand now," he added.

The Cllr’s sentiments were echoed by Green Party Cllr Peter Hamilton, who remarked that the situation felt like 'democracy denied.'

Independent Cllr Pádraig McEvoy also said that one factor that may be complicating the issue is that KCC likely does not have the legal right to enforce Jake’s Law in estates that haven’t been taken in charge of yet by the council.

The members were told that the motion would stand until they received feedback from the director of  transport at KCC.

