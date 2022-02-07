Clane Musical and Dramatic Society's Legally Blonde the Musical coming to Kildare

Legally Blonde the Musical will soon be brought to life in all it's glory on the stage by the Clane Musical and Dramatic Society (CMDS).

The group said in a statement: "CMDS is delighted to be back in rehearsal for its upcoming musical production of Legally Blonde."

"Like so many other societies, CMDS was forced to cancel its main musical production back in 2020 due to the Pandemic.

"However, things are looking up for the society now as rehearsals resume."

The CMDS added: "Having returned to the stage last October with a limited run of two plays at the Westgrove Hotel, CMDS are delighted to be able to return to some normality and bring this classically funny and energetic show to The Abbey in Clane."

Legally Blonde tells the story of a young college student, Elle Woods, who in a desperate bid to win back her ex enrols in Harvard Law School, where she embarks on a life changing journey of self-discovery while covered in pink from head to toe.

Speaking at the latest rehearsal, CMDS Chairperson Elaine Moore said: "We are overjoyed to be back doing what we love: the Pandemic was quite tough for all our members so to have them back in one room smiling, laughing and doing what they love to do is incredible.

"We are so proud of how this show is coming together and we can guarantee you this is one not to be missed."

Legally Blonde the Musical is directed and choreographed by Olivia Smith with musical direction by Dave McGauran.

Tickets will go on sale soon.

Further information will be available at the official CMDS Facebook page.