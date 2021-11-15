Lighting up Derrinturn, Kildare

The Carbury Development Association is working hard to provide Christmas lights for the village of Derrinturn in time for December.
An online fundraiser that has been greatly supported by the community and they e would be very grateful for any support.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/light-up-derrinturn-for-christmas?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
