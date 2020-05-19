Reward offered to find illegal dumpers in Allenwood

A county councillor has put up a reward of €250 for any information that leads to the prosecution of whoever dumped used tyres and drums of oil in two separate spots in the Lullymore and Allenwood South areas.

Read more County Kildare news

Cllr Brendan Wyse has been walking the area regularly with his family during the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, and was shocked to discover a pile of about 160 used tyres and several drums of chemicals.

“One of the laneways that was targeted is near where I live. Myself and my seven year old daughter have been picking litter on the road over the last few weeks, trying to keep it clean. I was absolutely raging when I saw this.”

The tyres have since been removed free of charge by a local company, The Tyre Box.

He says that the area is regularly used by people exercising and the dumping has caused a lot of anger.

An oil tank is dumped in Lullymore

“A lot of people from Lullymore and Allenwood have been using the bogs for walks, to help reduce our stress levels and keep ourselves fit. It’s a big blow to our community, to see a beautiful area like this desecrated by someone trying to save themselves a bit of money. I want to see this person prosecuted and if this waste came from some kind of business, then I want to have them shut down. Everyone I’ve spoken to feels the same way.”

The incident has been reported to Kildare garda station and Cllr Wyse is asking anyone with information to contact him at 087-2328867 or by email at brendan.wyse@gmail.com. He will pass the information on to the gardaí in confidence. If the information leads to a successful prosecution then the €250 reward paid.