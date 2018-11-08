Teen girl (14) missing from Clane, Co Kildare

Gardai have issued an appeal to the public to help trace a missing Kildare teenager. Shannon Doyle Molloy, aged 14, has been reported missing from Clane.

When last seen, Shannon was wearing a green nylon top, red t-shirt, black leggings and black Nike runners.

The teenager is 5’ 2” in height with long brown hair and sallow skin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

UPDATE: Missing Clane girl Shannon Doyle Molloy located