24 Dec 2021

SNAPPED: Santa's sleigh spotted in Kildare skies!

Man in Red's journey to Lilywhite county has begun

SNAPPED: Santa's sleigh spotted in Kildare skies!

Stunned sheep spot Santa's sleigh above the Curragh!

In BREAKING NEWS, Santa Claus was spotted in the skies over Kildare earlier this evening.

Leinster Leader photographers have been scanning the skies and have been lucky to capture some shots of the Man in Red making his journey to deliver toys to Kildare children.

It is speculated that Santa did a quick reconaissance flyover of the county while waiting for all the good boys and girls to go to bed.

Santa pictured over the Big Ball

He was spotted by our plucky snappers while rounding the Big Ball on the outskirts of Naas and startling some sheep on the plains of the Curragh.

Children are advised to be tucked up in bed nice and early tonight, so as not to interfere with Santa's tight delivery schedule by being awake when he comes down the chimney.

Santa spotted flying over the Fionn MacCumhaill statue at the Curragh motorway roundabout earlier this evening

The Man in Red admiring the Christmas lights in Newbridge as he flies over

Santa keeping an eye on all the Kildare County Council politicians at Aras Chill Dara in Naas - are they on the naughty or nice list?

