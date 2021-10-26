UPDATE: €75 million Primark Hub near Newbridge gets green light from Kildare County Council

A Hub near Newbridge that was proposed by clothing giant Primark last month has been granted planning permission from Kildare County Council (KCC).

The premises, which is expected to cost €75 million, issued more details on the site, which was initially proposed to KCC by Barola Capital DAC, on behalf of Primark.

It id understood that the Hub is intended to be a new, state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution depot facility in Great Connell off the R445.

A spokesperson for Primark said at the time: "The decision to develop a new advanced facility in Great Connell reflects the need for additional capacity to support the company’s continued growth plans.

The facility is estimated to be a 500,000 sq ft, and will comprise of a distribution centre, warehouse and office space on a 38-acre site.

The new depot will act as an all-island facility, creating additional capacity, and will serve Primark stores in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It is expected to take three years to complete.