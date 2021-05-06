Sort out your garden for spring with TJ O'Mahony, Naas and Prosperous

Seasonal event. Considering a garden project this spring/summer? Take your pick from our range of classic and contemporary paving at TJ O'Mahony. Buy three, get one free on our range of Kilkay decorative pebbles. Mend that fence with sliplap fence panels or add some character with rustic garden sleepers.

Follow TJ O'Mahony on FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM. Call 045 841760 or email info@tjomplus.ie.

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.