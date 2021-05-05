Newbridge's Neeba prepares to open doors once again

Neeba Hair Salon at the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge are looking forward to welcoming everyone back into their Salon on Monday, May 10. Online bookings are now open or call the salon to arrange your appointment.

Follow Neeba on FACEBOOK or INSTAGRAM or visit www.neeba.ie. Tel: 045 321888.

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.