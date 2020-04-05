Naas company designs and implements a customised infrastructure for finance body

Naas-based IT firm Novi has designed and implemented a customised infrastructure for Irish Funds — the representative body for the international investment funds community in Ireland and which is responsible for supporting, developing and promoting the funds industry globally.

It represents more than 145 member companies.

The new infrastructure includes multiple layers of security to help protect Irish Fund’s systems and data from potential cyber-attacks.

Novi’s made-to-order design will deliver increased security, performance and reliability.

The remote working capabilities of the new infrastructure grant employees secure and seamless access to real-time information, enabling them to offer support to its member and stakeholder base, regardless of their location in the world.

Multiple layers of cybersecurity help to protect Irish Funds from the risk of a cyber-breach, including an advanced firewall, email protection and a company system which automatically implements patches to keep all systems up-to-date and secure against malware and associated threats.

Novi, is based at Millennium Park. The company monitors for hidden threats on the network and provides user-friendly analytics.

It also reports on the health and the security of its systems to Irish Funds..