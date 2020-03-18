James Clinic, finalist in Irish Dentistry Awards, gets an online makeover 

Leading Irish dental practice The James Clinic has unveiled a new-look online presence as it seeks to take its business to a new level of professionalism and patient care. It comes as the clinic has been recognised as a top dentist in Ireland.

The practice, which operates three clinics — in Enfield, Co Meath; Mullingar, Co Westmeath; and Ferbane, Co Offaly — was founded and is run by Dr James Hiney, who was educated at Trinity College Dublin and also has an honorary clinical and teaching fellowship at the prestigious Warwick Medical School in England.

Currently, the practice's three locations are experiencing record levels of patient numbers, many of whom come for the kind of personal attention and care the clinics have become renowned for, said Hiney. And they are not just making appointments for the usual kind of dental treatments — such as fillings, extractions, root canals, orthodontics, cleaning and more — but to get what Hiney describes as a "smile makeover."

This is because The James Clinic has emerged as a leader in cosmetic dentistry procedures in Ireland, accepting patients from all over, including in Co Kildare. "Today, dentistry is no longer just about having procedures done when you're in urgent need, like when you have pain from a toothache," Hiney said. "And while traditional dental services, including emergency care, are at the heart of what we do, now there's growing demand among people who want to correct their teeth so that they're happy with the way they look.

"In the meantime, we’ve undergone a website makeover, and our site is now packed with all kinds of information, including a unique Knowledge Base with informative articles by us on all kinds of dental procedures. You can read-up before you come, so you will know what to expect."

A Crowning Achievement

A smile makeover involves James Clinic patients having everything from professional teeth whitening done to dental bonding, which involves using a type of resin to fix cracks and chips in teeth and also to fill in gaps between them. The latter is a quick and painless procedure that's done in one appointment, while teeth whitening requires a trip to a James Clinic to have a mould made of a person's teeth and into which whitening solution is poured — this is done over the course of one or two weeks at home.

At the upper level of smile transformations are dental veneers and crowns. Both are made from porcelain and correct teeth by making them uniform and the shade of white that patients want. Veneers are thin slices of porcelain that are placed over the teeth while crowns encase them like a shell; both are hard-wearing and designed to last for many years, and they are resistant to the usual stains caused by foods and drinks.

The revolutionary aspect of The James Clinic's cosmetic dentistry services is that it's all done on-site and you can have crowns or veneers made and fitted in one appointment. This compares to over a week or more with previous procedures, as a mould would have to be made and the patient would have to wear a temporary prosthesis until the veneers or crowns were made by an external company.

The James Clinic has the technology in place at all its practices, including scanning camera, software and a milling machine, to do it all in one place, and quickly. This also serves to drive down the cost and has made cheap cosmetic dentistry available to everyone in Co Kildare.

Rising Dental Star

Demonstrating The James Clinic's upward trajectory, the practice was a finalist in the Practice of the Year category at this year's Irish Dentistry Awards, held in Dublin at the end of February. "It was a huge honour to be nominated for these awards, which recognise excellence in dentistry in Ireland," Hiney said. "It was an amazing way to start the year and comes at a time when our clinics are doing better than ever and we are rapidly moving forward."

Among the clinics' highly skilled and popular dentists are Dr Seif Mohamed, who was a lecturer at Trinity College Dublin; Dr Joanne Mohammed, who was born in Turkey and raised in Mullingar; Dr Mohammed Alsewadi, a Jordanian who completed his studies in Cork; and Dr Maurice Treacy, who works with both The James Clinic and Dublin Dental University Hospital.

Now, people in Co Kildare seeking the very best in dental procedures and care — as well as transforming their smile — have a progressive dentist they can depend on.