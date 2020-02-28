The Kick-Start Your Own Business Programme – ONE DAY BOOTCAMP

Have you ever dreamed of starting your own business? Take the first step with Kildare Local Enterprise Office’s Kick-Start Your Own Business Programme

If you're thinking of starting your own business, this one day Kick Start Bootcamp programme will explore the process of generating new business ideas as well as assessing the viability of existing ideas.

From developing and researching your ideas, learning basic business start-up skills and expanding your potential with marketing and financial planning advice this course is a must do for those considering self-employment.

Delivered by Nevin Cody of the Entrepreneurs Academy, the leading authority on entrepreneurship and leadership in Ireland.

To book, click HERE