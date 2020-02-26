Kildare Student Enterprise Programme county final takes place next week

Secondary students across Kildare are preparing for the Kildare Local Enterprise Offices’ Student Enterprise Programme County Final next Thursday, March 5.

Over 1500 students from 21 secondary schools in Kildare are taking part in this year’s programme in the hope of making the National Finals in Croke Park on the 1st May. The programme for 2019 / 2020 was began in September 2019.

Kildare has a strong track record in the Student Enterprise Programme, with students from St.Mary’s College in Naas winning Third Place in the Senior Category at the National Finals in Croke Park last year and Kilcock students winning an award at the National Finals in 2017.

Peter Carey, Chief Executive Kildare County Council said; “The aim of the Student Enterprise Programme is to instil that little bit of entrepreneurship in every student that takes part. Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office works closely with schools in Kildare to help spark their ideas but also ground them in what will help them make sales.”

Winners will be announced at this event in the Killashee Hotel and the exhibition is open to the public from 2pm – 3.30pm.

Since the Student Enterprise Programme began in 2003, over 200,000 students have taken part, learning key skills on how to create a business idea, start a business and grow a business. The Student Enterprise Programme also has a new website for 2019 / 2020 at www.StudentEnterprise.ie, which will feature regular blogs and houses a full range of Student Enterprise resources for students and teachers.

Pictured above: Oisin Geoghegan, Head of Local Enterprise Office Network, Minister Pat Breen T.D. (Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection), and Michael Nevin, Head of Local Enterprise Longford, with students (R-L) Anna Burke, Anna Bazin, Daire Kavanagh, Sophie Brown and Eabha Bracken O’Brien of St.Mary’s College Naas.