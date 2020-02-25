IBYE Alumni Leadership Masterclass: LEADING FOR GROWTH with Noel Davidson

Have you taken part in the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition?

Welcoming past participants of the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur Competition, this event, part of Kildare's Local Enterprise Week, will open a conversation around leadership and promote best practice in leadership development.

Take time to enhance your leadership insights and skills at this Leadership Masterclass presented Noel Davidson of the Entrepreneurs Academy.

Good leadership is a driving force, not just in business but across our society. Have you ever thought about your own leadership style and skills? Have you stopped to review what skills you already have and where your gaps are?

Did you know that developing your leadership skills can change the culture within your team, enhance productivity and give you a sense of purpose that drives your business forward?

Designed specifically for Micro-Enterprises, this masterclass will explore how each of us think of leadership and how this can be enhanced to drive greater personal effectiveness and raise the productivity in our business.

Book by clicking HERE



