Building Financial Confidence and Literacy for Growth workshop

This workshop, part of Kildare's Local Enterprise Week 2020, is designed to support managers of established small businesses who would like to increase their financial confidence and literacy in order to realise greater potential within their business.

The aim is to support greater understanding of what the business numbers are telling us so that we can make well informed strategic business decisions with confidence.

The workshop will cover everything from financial management, budgeting, forecasting and strategic costing. Participants will gain an understanding of effective financial planning, properly managing debt, accurately calculating interest, and understanding the time value of money.

The course will be delivered by Luke Robinson of the Entrepreneurs Academy

This morning workshop will take place on Tuesday, March 3, at the Osprey Hotel.



