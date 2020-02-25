Growing LEAN Management Seminar at the Osprey Hotel

The core concept of LEAN Management is to maximise customer value whilst minimising the cost of waste.

This seminar will feature guest speakers sharing their stories about how adopting the LEAN approach to management has changed their business. The event will also provide participants with an understanding of how the LEAN approach can be used to maximise the profit in one's company.

The event will also feature ‘One Small Step or One Giant Leap - Getting Started with LEAN’ from key note speaker Stuart Nelson, founder and Managing Director of Jigsaw Consulting

This seminar precedes the LEAN Programme which consists of 10-weeks training and 4 onsite visits with an experienced LEAN practitioner.



Taking place on Tuesday, March 3, at the Osprey Hotel, from 2pm - 5pm.

