Texoil offering special price on home heating oil until next Monday

Texoil, one of the leading home heating oil suppliers in the country, continues to serve its customers in Kildare with quality fuel at competitive prices.

Renowned for the quality of its fuel, Texoil is an authorised distributor of the Texaco brand in the area and supplies home heating oil, road and agri diesel to domestic, industrial, commercial and agricultural customers there.

Fronting operations locally is driver Fearghal Regan who has been working with the business for close to 15 years. He’s made countless deliveries to customers in Kildare, Naas, Newbridge and the surrounding areas during this time and has a vast knowledge of the county.

Currently in the middle of the home heating oil season, customers are being offered a competitive price of €210 for 300 litres of kerosene or €345 for 500 litres of kerosene until 6pm on Monday, 5 February 2018.

To avail of this offer, please call our office on 1800 788 777 where our friendly staff will be happy to assist you. We operate a Budget Payment Plan scheme if you would like to spread the cost of your purchase across several months.

“Our metered deliveries, approved to National Standards Authority of Ireland standards, mean Texoil customers can be sure of getting the correct amount of quality fuel every time they order a delivery from us. We’re local and look forward to delivering a high quality service to all our customers,” Fearghal adds.