Killashee Hotel & Spa, Naas, gets set to welcome back guests

We at Killashee Hotel are absolutely thrilled to announce in line with new government direction, we will be reopening our doors on June 2 for leisure residential guests. Our reservations team are working hard and are available to assist you on 045879277 or email reservations@killasheehotel. com.

We will be able to open for outdoor dining from June 7 for non-residents. In the meantime, we still have our Coffee Dock available daily for Take Away and also our Killashee Kitchen Take Away offerings.

We understand the importance and peace of mind each of our guests need to feel comfortable during their stay in Killashee. In preparation, we have issued our 'Keeping you Safe' Programme of Health and Safety Measure’s which includes detailed Health & Safety procedures developed by us, in line with HSE, Government, and Irish Hotel Federation guidelines so that we along with our guests can all adapt the hospitality’s ‘new normal’.

We very much look forward to welcoming all our very missed guests back to Killashee and to help you make the most out of your summer staycation to Kildare.

See you soon!

Follow Killashee Hotel on FACEBOOK or INSTAGRAM or TWITTER or visit www.killasheehotel.com. Call 045 879277.

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.