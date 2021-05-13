Naas Oil - for all your fuel needs

For all your agricultural diesel, contact us at Naas Oil now. You can also get a quote and order online, for all your business and home fuel needs.

Follow Naas Oil on FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM or visit www.naasoil.ie. Call 045 871771 or email sales@naasoil.ie.

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.