Fab footwear from Fabucci in Naas

Our exceptional collection ranges from occasional party wear to casual everyday footwear. We believe in the saying “Good Shoes Take You Good Places” and strive to provide finest elegant, trendy designs.

Our unique customer service motto comes from Maya Angelou: ‘People will forget what you said, People will forget what you did but People will never forget how you made them feel’.

We endeavour to make every customer feel welcome and give them best experience at Fabucci Footwear, be it in store or online

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.