Start a new career at the Westgrove Hotel, Clane - we're hiring!

The Westgrove Hotel in Clane is delighted to be reopening on the June 2 for all our guests and we are now looking for some great people to join our team. If you have experience in the hotel industry and are looking for a new opportunity in a dynamic environment with competitive pay then email your CV to us today to bonniereidy@westgrovehotel.com.

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.