Newbridge's Conor Tiernan makes his mark in Triathlon

Former Sarsfields football star, Conor Tiernan, who has turned his attention to athletics recorded his biggest success of his new sporting career last week.

The Newbridge native won his first National Series Triathlon event in the BMW Triathlon National Series at Two Provinces Triathlon in Lanesborough.

Tiernan moved through the field during the 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run (which he competed in 16mins 36secs) to win with a time of 1hr 2mins 37secs.

Conor is training hard to compete in Dublin this August in the Ironman 70.3 Dun Laoghaire.

The Ironman 70.3 will consist of 1.9 Km swim starting at Sandycove, 90km cycle around the Dublin and Wicklow mountains, followed by a 21km run through Dun Laoghaire