Gold, silver and bronze for Patrician Newbridge at All Ireland finals

At the All-Ireland Schools T&F Finals in Tullamore on Saturday June 2, Patrician College, Newbridge, had great success with Mark Glynn taking home Gold, while Lucas Moylan secured Silver and Mark Freeman took Bronze, following fine performances from the school's team of five.

Mark Glynn produced a very mature performance to claim All-Ireland Senior 800m Gold ahead of Naas CBS Tony O’Connor in a time of 1:56.90.

Mark Freeman won All-Ireland Bronze in the Senior Javelin, missing out on Silver by just 2cm.

Adam McInerney was a real hard luck story. He crossed the line 2nd in the Senior 3000m Walk, but was DQ for a technicality that seemed very harsh.

The Senior team finished in 9th position overall. If Adam had been given second, the patrician team would have tied for third.

Lucas Moylan had everyone on the edge of their seats in the Inter High Jump, leaving it to his final jump three times to eventually take All-Ireland Silver at 1.91m. No disgrace considering the winner set a new record at 2.02m.

Alex O’Shea banked a lot of experience for future years, finishing 5th in the Junior 80mH in 12.04 & 6th in the Triple Jump measuring 10.50m.