Kildare Culture Night programme launched by Mayor Sean Power in Straffan

Mayor of Kildare, Seán Power and Arts Officer for Kildare County Council, Lucina Russell, recently launched the Kildare Culture Night 2018 programme at the Steam Museum and Lodge Park Walled Gardens, Straffan.

The programme runs over three days from Friday, September 21 to Sunday, September 23.

Mayor Power welcomed Kildare Culture Night Ambassadors 2018, Inni-K and Eric Donovan, noting that both Kildare natives had excelled in their respective fields of music and sport.

He said he looked forward to attending some of the 94 events taking place across the county. The Mayor congratulated all of the individuals and organisations who participate and warmly embrace the Culture Night initiative, now in its 9th year in Kildare.

Federica Petronilli will coordinate the Kildare Culture Night programme.

Inni-K (Eithne Ní Chatháin) grew up in Kilcock.

Mayor Power said she has received consistent praise for her distinct, fresh style of indie-folk since the release of her acclaimed debut album The King has Two Horse’s Ears’ in 2015 and most recently her new single ‘Edges’ released earlier this year.

Inni-K said it was “a great honour and privilege to be asked to be Kildare Culture Night Ambassador this year.”

“Culture Night is a fantastic celebration and bringing together of all the culture, creativity and art that happens throughout the county, which enrich our lives in priceless ways. I have travelled the world over with my music, and it is a lovely thing to be asked to be a cultural ambassador to my home county where I grew up in Kilcock,” she said.

Eric ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ Donovan, a former Irish international boxer, grew up in Athy and returns as Culture Night Ambassador this year.

The five-time Elite Irish champion has won national titles from bantamweight through to lightweight.

Donovan runs a successful boxercise and fitness business and is a boxing analyst, most recently contributing to RTE’s boxing coverage at the Rio Olympics.

Eric said: “The role of Ambassador really opened my eyes to all that is going on across the county. It was great fun and I really enjoyed trying out new things - noting that the uni-cycle workshop as part of the C-Circus-K project was a challenge. I'm thrilled to be Culture Night Ambassador again.” See www.kildare.ie/culturenight or call 045-448328. Email: culturenightkildare@gmail.com