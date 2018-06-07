Mario Corrigan to lead Crookstown local history workshop

Crookstown KWETB is looking forward to commencing a workshop on investigating the history and heritage of the area from Kilcullen to Castledermot and the boundaries of Athy.

“This is one of the earliest inhabited parts of Ireland, yet the real history, the lives and daily living of the people who inhabited our houses and the land around us has, mostly, never been recorded,” said a spokesperson for the group.

“South Kildare Active Retired are promoting the workshop and the course with the view to starting a Local History and Heritage Club. It is open to all.”

Mario Corrigan, ‎Executive Librarian with ‎Kildare County Council, who is responsible for Local Studies, Genealogy and Archives, will deliver an introductory local history workshop on Monday, June 11 in Crookstown KWETB at 7pm.

“To give a taste of what would be covered in a six or eight week course during the summer.

“Mario is a most entertaining speaker and probably knows more about the early days of South Kildare than anyone. It will be a most entertaining and instructive night,” added the spokesperson.