Time Machine comes to Newbridge's Riverbank Arts Centre

Dyad Productions present The Time Machine at Riverbank Arts Centre on Wednesday, January 31, at 8pm.

Tickets are €15 and €12 (concession) and are available online at www.riverbank.ie or from the box office on 045 448327.

From the creators of Austen's Women, Jane Eyre: An Autobiography , Dalloway, The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe, Female Gothic, I ,Elizabeth, The Diaries of Adam and Eve and Christmas Gothic, comes this stage adaptation of HG Well's classic novel.

The Time Machine, Dyad's ninth original production premiered at Assembly Edinburgh in August 2017 to great critical and commercial success.

The play is written and directed by Elton Townend Jones, performed by Stephen Cunningham and produced by Rebecca Vaughan.

In this age of uncertainty, where the shadows of tyranny, intolerance and war darken the path into tomorrow , how much time do we have left?

If civilisation falls today what will become of us?

In Dyad Productions topical and incisive re-invention of HG Wells' classic , a Victorian time traveller transcends across the ages from 1900 to our own far future — from the fall of man to the end of the world — discovering the fate of our endeavours and uncovering our darkest fears.

Can we change the future?Or has the end already begun?

This play is a philosophical journey, a nightmare adventure, a cautionary tale — this is the story of us all.

Writer and director Elton Townend Jones, wrote, directed and performed his first play aged 18, whilst studying Performing Arts in East Anglia and under Jude Kelly at West Yorkshire Playhouse.

Early career highlights include: directing and acting in professional tours of Godber and Shakespeare (in roles such as ‘Puck’ and ‘Friar Lawrence’) and the short film Dear Eve… (2001). He also played ‘Salieri’ in The Cockpit’s Amadeus, and wrote Cutting the Cord for Flying Eye (BAC, 2009).

Producer Rebecca Vaughan, trained at ALRA following a degree in English Literature at Cardiff University. Film and television work includes Grace's Land (Fearnort Films), The Interview (BBC), The Dead (Channel 4), and an array of short films, as well as her previous work with Dyad Productions.

Actor Stephen Cunningham brings the story to life in an outstanding solo performance over 90 minutes.

Described as a "Dr Who for grown-ups" , Cunninghams natural story telling and impressive acting abilities pulls the audience into his world and keeps them there.

Dyad Productions creates, produces and tours classic theatre with an innovative and contemporary emphasis.

With emphasis also placed on new writing and radical interpretations of existing text, Dyad builds new narrative paradigms that secure the emotional and intellectual engagement between audience and performer.

