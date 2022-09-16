The 2 Johnnies Christmas podcast show sells out in minutes

The 2 Johnnies have confirmed that their 'Podcast Christmas Party' show has sold out.
The 2 Johnnies have confirmed that their 'Podcast Christmas Party' show has sold out.
Thanks everyone pic.twitter.com/TOpo1p1iUQ— The 2 Johnnies (@the2johnnies) September 16, 2022
The comedy duo of John O'Brien and John McMahon will host their live podcast at Dublin's 3Arena on Saturday, December 10 with special guests included.
Tickets for the event went on sale on Friday morning and sold out in a matter of minutes, making this their second sold-out 3Arena show this year.
