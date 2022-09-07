New choir for women being set up in Newbridge, County Kildare

No auditions are required and new members are welcome. Pic: neelam279, Pixabay.
A new choir for women has will soon launch in Newbridge.
The Soulful Sounds Community Choirs will debut in Newbridge Town Hall at 10am for a one hour session on Monday, September 12.
Organiser Lisa Nagle has said that the first session is free.
She added that no auditions are required and new members are welcome.
Lisa said: "Learn great songs, meet new people; drop the kids to school and join the choir!
"If you are dropping older children to school, but still have a younger child at home, you can still do this choir! Message me for more information (via Facebook)," she added.
