GUIDE: Stage times for this year's Electric Picnic Festival

After a long two year's Electric Picnic is finally back and with some of the best music and entertainment acts the industry has to offer!
Over the three exhilarating days, fans can expect to bop out to fantastic headliners on the main stage, dance their way into the early hours of the morning with some of the best known DJ's or chill out with some hilarious comedy acts.
Check out all the stage times for this year's picnic on the next page for what looks to be an unforgettable weekend ahead!
CLICK NEXT ABOVE TO SEE FRIDAY/SATURDAY/SUNDAY'S STAGE TIMES
Athy Kieran Farrell pushes his way past the challenge of Eadestown Ronan Slattery in Roound 3 of the SFC
Cllr Mark Stafford and Minister Martin Heydon TD were among the attendees at the consultation on Wednesday night.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.