Search

04 Jul 2022

Proud Kildare mum Yvonne Connolly rallies support for son Jack Keating on Love Island

Proud Kildare mum Yvonne Connolly rallies support for son Jack Keating on Love Island

File Pic: Jack Keating is a new addition to the hugely popular ITV show

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Jul 2022 1:02 PM

Kildare model Yvonne Connolly has drummed up support for her son Jack Keating, who recently cropped up on the hit TV series Love Island.

Jack Keating is the son of the Naas native, as well as Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, 

He is a former student of Belvedere College and lives in London.

Jack recently dropped into Casa Amor on Friday, July 4, where he was seen conversing with Gemma Owen, with the two talking about having famous dads (Gemma is the daughter of retired English footballer Michael Owen).

Behind the scenes, the 23-year-old's mother has been singing her son's praises on her social media accounts.

On Instagram, Yvonne said: "Love island has been providing the entertainment and bringing the drama this season.

"Just when I thought I can’t take anymore excitement my son Jack keating is heading in to Casa Amor (It was a hard secret to keep!"

Her sentiments were echoed by actress and singer Rosanna Davison, who commented: "That’s so exciting Yvonne!! Wishing Jack the very best of luck."

Jack's sister Missy also weighed in, adding: "Wooohooo," accompanied by two love heart emojis.

Jack also received a large array of support on Twitter from Love Island viewers:

However, it's safe to say that there's no support quiet like your own mother's support!

For more entertainment news, click here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media