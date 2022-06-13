Dawn Walk in Kildare to raise money for Pieta House

The walk will take place in Kilcullen (File Pic)
A Dawn Walk to raise money for Pieta House will take place in Kildare.
Kilcullen Dawn Walk 2022 will be preceded by a concert of The Illegals, a Fleetwood Mac and Eagles tribute band, at the Market Square on Saturday, July 2 at 7.30pm.
The band will be accompanied by Niamh Kavanagh.
The following week, on Saturday, July 9, the Dawn Walk will take place at Kilcullen Town Hall at 3.40am.
Those interested in taking part can register on the day at 3.15am or can pre-register on Friday, July 8 between 5pm and 7pm in the town hall.
