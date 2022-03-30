WATCH: Channel 4 release teaser of new series of Derry Girls and it's gas!
Channel 4 has released a short clip of the newest series of Derry Girls.
The third and final series of the hit comedy will hit our screens on April 12.
Erin, Orla, Michelle, Clare, James and Sister Michael all feature in the clip which also features cult favourite shopkeeper Dennis in his new guide behind the count at the video shop.
You can watch the clip below:
The third and final series of #DerryGirls starts Tuesday 12th April@nicolacoughlan @Djllewellyn @SaoirseJackson @louisa_harland @JamieLeeOD pic.twitter.com/0iEzUFjlE0— Channel 4 (@Channel4) March 30, 2022
The show's writer Lisa McGee advised viewers to "buckle up" for the third series.
