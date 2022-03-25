Search

25 Mar 2022

WATCH: Irish actor Barry Keoghan stars as Joker in deleted Batman scene

WATCH: Irish actor Barry Keoghan stars as Joker in deleted Batman scene

WATCH: Irish actor Barry Keoghan stars as Joker in deleted Batman scene

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

25 Mar 2022 11:32 AM

Irish actor Barry Keoghan starred as the Joker in the recent blockbuster movie 'The Batman' and director Matt Reeves has released a previously unseen scene where Keoghan and Robert Pattinson (Batman) have an eerie exchange.

Watch the full deleted scene below:

Keoghan, who hails from Dublin, has appeared in the RTÉ drama Love/Hate and movies such as Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer - where he received the Irish Film and Television Award for the Best Supporting Actor.

The 29-year-old appeared as the Joker for a short period towards the end of 'The Batman' film and took to Twitter to express his delight in playing the renowned role.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media