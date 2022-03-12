Irish comedian in star-studded line-up for Ukraine fundraiser

Irish comedian Dara O Briain is among the line-up announced for a comedy event in aid of Ukraine.

Alan Carr, Michael McIntyre and Romesh Ranganathan are among the other comedians taking part in the charity benefit which will be held across two nights at London’s Eventim Apollo on March 28 and 30.

The events will be in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Humanitarian Appeal providing aid to those fleeing Ukraine.

The first show will star Ranganathan alongside Dara O’Briain, Kerry Godliman and Jo Brand, as well as Russell Kane, Suzi Ruffell, Jack Dee and Tom Allen.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!https://t.co/Xt8Fh238XT — Michael McIntyre (@McInTweet) March 11, 2022

Carr and McIntyre will feature in the second show alongside Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones and The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett.

Angela Barnes, Mark Steel and Nathan Caton will also be taking to the stage, with more names to be announced in due course.

The profits from every ticket will go to the DEC Appeal.

Tickets for the Eventim Apollo charity benefit are on sale at www.eventim.co.uk/artist/charity-benefit-in-aid-of-ukraine