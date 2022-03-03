Search

03 Mar 2022

'Neighbours will cease production' - Popular Australian soap axed after 37 years

03 Mar 2022 10:55 AM

Neighbours has announced it will cease production of the long-running Australian soap in June.

The future of the show had been in doubt after Channel 5 last month confirmed it would stop airing the show.

And this morning (Thursday March 3) the show’s Twitter account said: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

The daytime drama about the residents of Ramsay Street has been shown on UK television for more than 30 years and launched the careers of stars including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie.

Channel 5 said dropping the soap will allow funding to be diverted to original UK dramas.

The longest running drama series on Australian television, Neighbours initially launched on the country’s Seven network in 1985, but the channel axed it before Ten picked it up the following year and it became an international hit.

In Australia it has been shown on digital channel 10 Peach since 2011 and has been reliant on the UK broadcaster for funding.

Neighbours was shown on BBC One until 2008, when it moved to Channel 5.

It has featured a number of British guest stars in recent years, including Amanda Holden, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Ryan Thomas and Janet Street-Porter.

