24 Feb 2022

24 Feb 2022

Cast of Belfast film to join presenting line-up at this year's SAG awards

Cast of Belfast film to join presenting line-up at this year's SAG awards

Cast of Belfast film to join presenting line-up at this year's SAG awards

24 Feb 2022 3:52 PM

Casts nominated at this year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards will introduce clips of their films at this year’s ceremony, it has been announced.

Actors from Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House Of Gucci and King Richard will all take to the stage during the 28th annual award show in Los Angeles.

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and newcomer Jude Hill will introduce Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, based in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. 

Leonardo Di Caprio, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Will Smith will also present their respective films.

It was previously announced that Dame Helen Mirren would be the recipient of this year’s SAG lifetime achievement award.

With 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins, Dame Helen is the most decorated SAG lifetime achievement recipient, according to the union.

She will be presented the award by fellow Oscar-winning actress and Collateral Beauty co-star Kate Winslet.

Previous recipients of the accolade include Robert De Niro, Julie Andrews, Elizabeth Taylor and Gene Kelly.

The SAG awards are due to take place on Sunday February 27 at 1am Dublin time. 

