"There are lots of scammers pretending to be Daniel" - warning issued

Fans urged to buy tickets from official ticket outlets
Daniel O'Donnell fans have been urged to buy his upcoming concert tickets from official ticket outlets or outlets listed on his official website page.
The warning was issued on Monday. The management for the much-adored star took to an official Daniel O'Donnell page to say: "Please note: Fans should only purchase tickets to Daniels shows in Killarney this August from the INEC Box Office at www.inec.ie or Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.ie. And, for Daniel concerts elsewhere – always make sure you are purchasing from the official ticket outlet as detailed on Daniel’s website."
The notice excludes recognised bus tour companies who may have a quota of legitimate tickets for Daniels shows.
The Daniel North West Association said in an online comment: "... Daniel does not contact anyone, he has said it in a video message .... There are lots of scammers, pretending to be Daniel. Do not reply to anyone saying they are Daniel."
