16 Jan 2022

Single page of Spiderman comic sells for record price

Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 of Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit.

14 Jan 2022

A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book has sold at a US auction for a record 3.36 million dollars (£2.44 million).

The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

The record bidding, which started at 330,000 dollars (£240,000) and soared past three million dollars (£2.1 million), came on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas, Texas.

The previous record for an interior page of a US comic book was 657,250 dollars (£479,000) for art from a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.

Also on Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No 1, sold for 3.18 million dollars (£2.31 million), putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

None of the sellers or buyers were identified.

