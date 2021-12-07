Search

07 Dec 2021

Ed Sheeran launches guitar collaboration with Irish based guitar maker George Lowden

Ed Sheeran launches guitar collaboration with Irish based guitar maker George Lowden

George Lowden with the new Ed Sheeran guitar

Reporter:

Reporter

Ed Sheeran has launched a new guitar collaboration to mark his “coming of age” album.

The chart topper described Equals as a “really personal record” which comes after he married, became a father and experienced loss.

The  star has continued his relationship with Northern Ireland-based guitar maker George Lowden to create a new signature guitar worthy of music royalty.

It features symbolism from the album, including a custom maple inlay at the seventh fret, a butterfly inlay motif – a recurring theme within the album – at the truss rod cover and neck heel cap, and a custom-designed edition internal label.

The guitar also boasts a figured walnut back and sides, paired with a sitka spruce top.

Only 3,000 of the Equals Edition guitar will be available to buy through Lowden’s global dealer network.

Sheeran said he hopes to encourage more young people to take up the guitar.

“There are fewer guitar bands and fewer artists using guitars now, and not as many kids picking up guitars,” he said.

“That is something I would like to change by getting these great quality guitars, made in Ireland, into kids’ hands and encouraging them to learn and progress.

“To be able to work in tandem with a guitar company like Lowden to create a whole different concept has been a really cool experience.”

Lowden said his firm has been honoured in recent years that Sheeran chose to use their guitars on stage and in the studio.

The collaboration started after Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody commissioned a Lowden guitar for Sheeran from the Co Down firm.

Since his first “wee Lowden”, Sheeran has since amassed a personal collection of Lowden guitars, and even revealed he has one in every room in his house.

In January 2019, the pair teamed up to announce a new range of guitars, Sheeran by Lowden.

“We have been honoured over the past years that Ed has chosen to play Lowden guitars both on-stage and in studio.

“We are delighted to have established a close ongoing relationship and are proud that Ed entrusted us to create the Sheeran by Lowden range of guitars which will be played by him and enjoyed by a number of his fans around the world.”

Lowden built his first guitar in 1974 and has since built up an international reputation, and recently opened a new bespoke production facility in Co Down.

Interest in buying one of the Edition guitars can be registered online at sheeranguitars.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media