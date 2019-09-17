PHOTO GALLERY: Kill's 'Whole Lotta Rosaleen’ Music Festival 2019

Photographer Tony Keane popped along to the ‘Whole Lotta Rosaleen’ Music Festival 2019 at the Old House, Kill, on Saturday September 14.

The funds raised this year are for Baby Erin Kenna, a local little girl from Kill who has been fighting for her life since she was born with leukaemia last year. Erin relapsed after a bone marrow transplant last February, and is now receiving further treatment in Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.