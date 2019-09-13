PHOTO GALLERY: 'A Day for Edel' in aid of Sensational Kids

PHOTOS: Ben Kelly

’A Day for Edel’ fundraiser took place on Saturday, September 7.

The event drew up to 500 walkers and marathon runners, who took to the road this year, with a 3k buggy push, 5 and 10k runs undertaken.

The fundraiser in aid of Sensational Kids is in memory of Newbridge mum Edel Slicker (nee Delaney) a hugely popular young mum of two who passed away in October 2017.

More pictures in Tuesday's Leinster Leader.