PHOTO GALLERY: St. Paul’s Secondary, Monasterevin, Debs 2019

All the style and glamour

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Our photographer Tony Keane was at the St. Paul’s Secondary, Monasterevin, Debs 2019 on Thursday night, August 29.

MORE PICTURES IN TODAY'S LEINSTER LEADER.