PHOTO GALLERY: Pipers Hill and St Mary's College Leaving Cert pictures
Tony Keane
13 Aug 2019
Twins, Shannon and Aisling Cassells, St. Mary’s College, Naas.
Principal Rita McCabe with Sarah Freeley, St. Mary’s College, Naas
Teacher Marian Moloney with Katie Ryan, Jane Kearney, Cora Minogue, St. Mary’s College, Naas.
Cliodhna O’Neill, tecaher Sally Barton, Niamh Keeley from St Mary's College
Principal Rita McCabe (centre) with (from left) Katie O’Grady, Leah Manning, Katie Gilroy, Áine Ní Raghallaigh, St. Mary’s College
Teacher Paul Campbell with (from left) Amy Fleming, Emer Clune, Sophie Finn, Sarah Freeley, Leaving Certificate Results 2019, St. Mary’s College, Naas, Tuesday August 13
Vanessa Kifu, Noreen Nzekwe, Pipers Hill College, Naas
Conor Jameson, Patrick Cullen, Pipers Hill College, Naas
Newly appointed Principal, Caroline Herrity (left), and retiring Principal Colm O’Connor (right) pictured with Robert McGovern, Claire Nugent, Patrick Cullen, Jesse McLoughlin, Pipers Hill College, Naas
Mark Tully, Pipers Hill College, Naas
Ciara Smith, Robert McGovern, Leaving Certificate Results 2019, Pipers Hill College, Naas, Tuesday August 13. Photo Tony Keane
Photographer Tony Keane popped over to St Mary's College and Pipers Hill College in Naas for the release of the Leaving Cert results this morning.
