PHOTO GALLERY: 24-hour treadmill relay supporting Kildare Relay for Life

PHOTOS: Tony Keane

Three men from Newbridge Athletic Club have unofficially broken a world record taking part in a 24 hour relay marathon.

Barry Kehoe, Larry McCormack and Stephen McLoughlin did a 24 hour treadmill run in aid of Kildare Relay for Life between Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27. The funds raised go to the Irish Cancer Society.

According to Barry Kehoe, the record to beat was 265km, and the trio did 273km in the 24 hours.

Mr Kehoe told the Leader it was “horrendously difficult."

“It was the hardest endurance event any of us have done,” he said, “It was fine up until about 12pm when we hit half-way.

“It got very quiet, there wasn't many people around, particularly between 12 and 6am, they were the dark hours,” he added.

“Larry McCormack was the rock, he really powered on. Stephen was going strong as well but I certainly struggled.”

The fundraiser held at Moorefield GAA has raised thousands of euro and funds were still coming in on Monday. “We thought it would be great to raise €2,400 so it's gone way beyond what we expected, its phenomenal,” said Barry.