PHOTO GALLERY: Prosperous Heritage Festival 2019

‘Heroes’ Captain, Dominic Campbell, and Legends’ Captain Kevin Gannon.
‘Legends’ team at the Prosperous Heritage Festival 2019, ‘Heroes -v- Legends’ football game, in St Farnan’s Park, Caragh GFC grounds, Sunday, June 30.
‘Heroes’ team at the Prosperous Heritage Festival 2019, ‘Heroes -v- Legends’ football game, in St Farnan’s Park, Caragh GFC grounds, Sunday, June 30.
Laura Jane Cribbin, LGFA Rep, Shona Brereton, Chairperson, Fiona foster PRO Eimear Keane Sec., Caragh LGFC.
Barry Walsh of Lord Edwards Own Re-enactment Group in ‘Black & Tan’ uniform with Tony and young Finn Lambrecht, Genuite Labanauskiene, and Bridie Travers.
Peter Freeman, Andrew Flood, Fergal Browne, Gerry Smith, of Lord Edwards Own Re-enactment Group in ‘Black & Tan’ uniform
Team managers, William Murphy, ‘Legends’, Johnny McEvoy, ‘Heroes’, and Austin Nevin, ‘Legends, with referee, Daragh Barrett.
Mario and Jack Corrigan, Javier de Haro, James and Caroline Durney.
Seamus Walsh, Monasterevin, Shauna Brereton of Caragh GFC, Darren Brereton, and Mark Cullen, of Prosperous Re-enactmant Group.
Sean McCabe, Monasterevin Re-enactment Group.
Joe Murphy, Chairman, Prosperous Heritage Festival 2019.
Referee, Daragh Barrett (centre), with Heroes’ Captain, Dominic Campbell (left), and Legends’ Captain Kevin Gannon, about to ‘toss’ for the start of the game.
Joe Moore, President of Caragh GFC.
Sean Reilly prepares to ’throw-in’ the ball with team officials, William Murphy, Austin Nevin Bernard Conlon, John McEvoy
Snapshot of the action in the Prosperous Heritage Festival 2019, ‘Heroes -v- Legends’ football game, in St Farnan’s Park, Caragh GFC grounds, Sunday, June 30.
Snapshot of the action in the Prosperous Heritage Festival 2019, ‘Heroes -v- Legends’ football game, in St Farnan’s Park, Caragh GFC grounds, Sunday, June 30.
Re-enactors arrive on the pitch depicting a scene from the Irish War of Independence
Re-enactors depict a ‘Black & Tan’ scene from the theme of the 2019 Prosperous Heritage Festival, ‘The Irish War of Independence’, pictured during the ‘Heroes -v- Legends’ football game, in St Farnan’s Park, Caragh GFC grounds, Sunday, June 30.
Re-enactors depict a ‘Black & Tan’ scene from the theme of the 2019 Prosperous Heritage Festival, ‘The Irish War of Independence’, pictured during the ‘Heroes -v- Legends’ football game, in St Farnan’s Park, Caragh GFC grounds, Sunday, June 30.
Re-enactors depict a ‘Black & Tan’ scene from the theme of the 2019 Prosperous Heritage Festival, ‘The Irish War of Independence’, pictured during the ‘Heroes -v- Legends’ football game, in St Farnan’s Park, Caragh GFC grounds, Sunday, June 30.
