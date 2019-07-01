€180,715 raised in charity art auction at The Curragh Racecourse

A total of a €180,715 was raised from a selection of the under stARTers orders art collection which went under the hammer to raise funds for charity on Friday, June 28, 2019.

The unique public arts initiative was inspired by the new Curragh Racecourse. And there are more pieces for sale online and all funds raised will be split equally between two charities, Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids.

Famous attendees included U2’s The Edge, Ruby Walsh, Pat Smullen and Tracy Piggott. The Edge has been very much involved in this project from the beginning having collaborated with artist Duda on one of the pieces titled ‘Sheba’ which sold for €15,500.

To date, this unique fundraising project has raised in excess of €180,000 with more pieces for sale online and all funds raised will be split equally between two charities, Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids.



The Edge said “I very much enjoyed the process of collaborating with Duda on this project in support of Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids. We will be sad to say goodbye to ‘Sheba’ today but I’m delighted to know that this unique cross between an Arabian horse and a zebra will be going to such a good home. Thank you to Martin Migoya and all those who have got behind under stARTers orders and the important work of these two organisations.”



Artist Duda added “I am really happy with how the day went, ‘Sheba’ is off to pastures anew in Argentina with her new owner but most of all I am so please for the two charities involved Irish Injured Jockey and Sensational Kids they are really great causes”.



Other top lots included Sally ‘Fire in her Belly’ by Liam O’Neill which sold for €20,000. Liam commented “I couldn’t be happier to have seen such interest in Sally here today but it was great to see it go to my good pal Justin Carthy.”

Amid an excited Oaks Restaurant an additional wildcard lot was added, a whitewashed horse sculpture for the winning bidder to design as they please, this lot was purchased by U2’s The Edge for €19,000.



Ruby Walsh, Chairman of Irish Injured Jockeys commented “Today has been a remarkable occasion for two most deserving Kildare based charities, Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids. Not only has it increased the total funds raised by the project to €180,715 but it has also thrown the project into the spotlight and we still have a number of these incredible works of art for sale online at startersorders.ie for anyone at home or aboard who is interested in acquiring one.”



Karen Leigh, CEO of Sensational Kids said “We are thrilled with the event today, this will go a long way to help many children and jockeys. We have recently introduced Hippotherapy services and the results have been phenomenal. I guess having this event here at our home track The Curragh Racecourse, together with Irish Injured Jockeys and with the horse sculptures at the heart of the project, it has been a really good fit all round. We are most grateful to all those who have supported this initiative.”

READ ALSO: Have your say for Irish Cancer Society